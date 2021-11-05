Madurai

No drinking water supply on Saturday

MADURAI

Following replacement of wornout iron and steel pipes, drinking water distribution would be suspended for one day on Saturday in some of the wards in Madurai city, according to Commissioner K P Karthikeyan.

In a press release here, he said that it had been proposed to replace wornout pipes after complaints came in about leakage and bursts near Arapalayam (Amma bridge) and near Sundararajapuram overhead tank.

To attend the works, the Corporation had planned to mobilise technicians and supervisors to get the job completed within a day. During the repair work, the supply had to be suspended and alternative arrangements were being examined by the authorities concerned, Mr Karthikeyan said.

The wards which may not get drinking water through taps on Saturday are as follows: Wards (6 to 9), 27, 33-47 in Madurai northern side, which include Aruldosspuram, Thathaneri, Sellur, Meenakshipuram, Kulamangalam Road, Goripalayam, Race Course Colony, DRO Colony, P and T Nagar, B B Kulam, Narimedu, K Pudur, Madhichiyam, Karumbalai and surrounding pockets.

In the southern side of the city, Wards 19, 28, 63, 64, 77 and 88-93 comprising HMS Colony, Veeratipathu, Ponmeni, Sammatipuram, Sundararajapuram, Jaihindpuram, TVS Nagar, Muthupatti, Alagappan Nagar, Keerathurai and Villapuram may be affected during the day, the press release said.


