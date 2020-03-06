Madurai

No drinking water supply on Monday

The drinking water distribution to the following areas will be suspended on March 9 as Madurai Corporation has decided to replace a portion of pipeline of the second phase of Vaigai Water Supply Scheme near Kalavasal: Aruldosspuram, Thathaneri, Sellur, Meenakshipuram, Kulamangalam Road, Goripalayam, Racecourse Colony, DRO Colony, P.T. Colony, BB Kulam, Narimedu, Pudur, Anna Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Mathichiyam, Karumbalai, H.M.S. Colony, Virattipathu, Ponmeni, Sammattipuram, Sundararajapuram, Jaihindpuram, T.V.S. Nagar, Muthupatti, Alagappan Nagar, Keerathurai, Villapuram and surrounding areas.

