No drinking water supply for three months, rue Thenkudipatti residents

March 12, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The residents of about 40 houses at the Thenkudipatti of Kambur panchayat in the district have not received drinking water for about three months.

The village, which falls under the Kottampatti union in Melur taluk, since its location near a hill, has an uneven land surface, which the residents claim was one of the reasons for water not reaching their houses.

However, the houses about four months ago were installed with individual pipelines under Jal Jeevan scheme. The residents said that only the pipelines were installed but water connection to the pipelines was not given.

A woman, aged about 70 years, who is residing in her house alone, rued that she had to either walk to the nearby waterbody (Oorani) about 500 metres away to fetch water or walk to the overhead tank located in the middle of the village, about 1 km away from her house.

“We represented the issue to the panchayat leader in a gram sabha meeting held in Kambur panchayat last month, but we have got no solutions,” she added.

In addition to this, Karthik, a resident, said the overhead tank which supplies water to the villagers through a borewell was also used to store the Cauvery drinking water.

“As borewell water and the Cauvery drinking water are supplied on alternate days, they, instead of setting up a new tank, direct the both water to the same overhead tank,” he added.

The overhead tank which was built about a decade ago was all damaged and was on the verge of collapsing at any time.

Though the elected representatives claim that each time when drinking water was filled, the borewell water would be drained completely, the residents said they had not seen them draining the borewell water.

A. Kathiresan, Kambur panchayat president, when asked about the villagers not receiving water supply for about four months, he said, he was not informed about the problem.

“Though I was informed at the gram sabha meeting which was held last month, there are many chances that I could have forgotten. Someone should have reminded me again of the water supply issue,” he added.

“Through a panchayat worker, water from the tank is being released every day. I am not sure how it has not reached those houses,” said Mr. Kathiresan.

Responding to Mr. Kathiresan’s reply, a resident of Kambur panchayat Selvaraj who was allegedly manhandled by a few panchayat workers for raising the water supply issue, said how could a panchayat head reply so irresponsibly.

“As a panchayat president, he should have followed up on the issue that was raised at the gram sabha meeting or else he should have visited areas falling under his jurisdiction to learn about the issues faced by people as that was his sole responsibility as an elected member,” he added.