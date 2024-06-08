ADVERTISEMENT

No drinking water problem in Dindigul and Chinnalapatti due to copious flow into Athur Kamarajar dam, PWD officials say

Published - June 08, 2024 06:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

With widespread rainfall in Dindigul district, there has been a steady inflow into Athur Kamarajar dam and, hence, Dindigul city, Chinnalapatti and other village panchayats will not face any drinking water problem, said PWD officials on Saturday.

The rainfall in the district has been steady, especially in catchment areas and along the Western Ghats of the district.

More the rain in the western ghats, greater the flow of water will be in pockets such as Thandikudi, Adalur, Panrimalai, Pannaikadu and Pullaveli in the district. The rainwater collected in these places flow will through the surface and naturally reach the reservoir of Kamarajar dam located near Sembatti..

During the last week alone, the water level in the dam increased from from 10 feet to 21 feet (maximum level is 24 ft). In the next few days, it may reach the maximum level and the surplus would be discharged, benefitting farm lands.

Meanwhile, the PWD officials said that in the last two years, due to poor rain in the western ghats, the Athur Kamarajar dam had not received copious flow. As a result, drinking water shortage was experienced in a few village panchayats and extension wards in Dindigul Corporation.

This year, with adequate flow and rising level in the dam, drinking water distribution for the corporation and peripheries should not be a problem at least for the next six months. The farmers in Sithayankottai and other pockets welcomed the storage level in the reservoir and hoped that they would get water for irrigation on time this season.

