‘No delay in handing over blast case to NIA’

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 21:21 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Friday categorically denied that there was any delay in handing over the Coimbatore blast case to the National Investigation Agency.

 While participating in a function in Coimbatore, Mr Ravi had expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the Coimbatore gas cylinder blast case to NIA 4 days after the incident, “as the delay could have been used to destroy the evidences”.

 In an apparent reply to the Governor’s observations, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu told reporters here on Friday evening that the Tamil Nadu Police, which nabbed all the suspects immediately after the blast, had collected all the evidences from the scene of crime and the houses of the suspects. As the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau too joined the investigations, the Tamil Nadu Police had shared the information and the evidences they had collected about the blast.

 When the State Government found it to be an act of terrorism during the course of the investigation, the case was handed over to the NIA, which had lauded the investigation done by the Tamil Nadu police until the case was handed over to the Central agency.

 “Against this backdrop, the Governor has stated that the Tamil Nadu Government had delayed the handing over of the case to NIA. Whenever an untoward incident occurs in a State, the State police would be the first investigator. If an act of terrorism is established, the case would then be transferred to NIA. In this line, the Tamil Nadu Government has also handed over the investigation to NIA with all evidences collected so far,” said Mr. Thennarsu, who recalled that the bomb blasts happened in a few parts of the country in the past had been handed over to the NIA even after ten days.

