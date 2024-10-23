No Deepavali bonus or assured pay even after slogging at GRH, say contract workers

Workers employed for housekeeping and guarding at Government Rajaji Hospital on contract basis by a private company called Krystal have been undertaking several protests and demonstrations across the State demanding bonus for Deepavali and regularisation of working hours, but they were yet to get any answer from their company or the State government.

A woman worker said their demand was very basic which could be solved very well by the company itself, but akin to other companies, theirs too would not wish to spend even a little of the profits they earn for the welfare of their employees and that is the reason why they sought a fair solution from the State government.

“But, as usual, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare too on his part blatantly refused to stand by the workers by saying that it was not the work of the government to decide on that and it was the private company which should negotiate and decide on that,” the woman said.

Another 60-year-old woman worker who takes care of sweeping inside the hospital said they never knew how many hours they actually work in the hospital. “It is just two of us who do all the cleaning work which requires five people,” she added.

When they question this or raise the issue with their supervisors, they were asked to leave the job as the company could not bear such ‘hefty’ demands of the workers, she lamented.

Additionally, the 700-odd workers in the hospital, both men and women, including the security guards have no off day for an entire month. “When they fall sick or get injured and when they had to take leave for even a day, ₹500 would be deducted from the salary they get,” the worker said.

While those workers were employed only for sanitation works, they were forced to do other works like cleaning of operation theatres, scan rooms, laundry, kitchen duty, equipment cleaning, moving medicines from one block to another, they said.

R. Rajendran, State general secretary, Central Organisation of Indian Trade Unions, said ministers and State government have always tried to escape from their responsibility by pleading their helplessness in interfering with the workings of a private company.

“It is the Tamil Nadu government which has extended the contract period of the company till this December, then what prevents them from interfering for the sake of workers’ welfare,” he said.

Some practical difficulties like exposing the workers to do hazardous work such as handling medicines in operation theatres, cleaning X-ray rooms, dumping medical waste into vehicles, etc., were not being questioned even by the doctors who very well know the dangers of an unskilled worker doing such works, Mr. Rajendran said.

When the salary for the workers was fixed at ₹583, the workers were given only ₹430. So, their demand for Deepavali bonus was not something from the company’s profits but from the very salary of the workers which the company has withheld, he said.