No decent place to bid adieu to the departed

Madurai

01 January 2021 23:07 IST

Wild growth of ‘karuvela’ trees and remains of last ritual material present a picture of neglect at Thathaneri cremation ground complex

The cremation ground at Thathaneri, the largest in Madurai which functions round-the-clock, is in dire need of maintenance. The lack of basic facilities - wild growth of prosopis juliflora (karuvela trees) and unhygienic conditions at the cremation ground irk the public.

The traditional burning area and the burial ground are situated next to the gasifier crematorium building. The wild growth of karuvela trees at the burial ground makes it difficult to bury bodies, says V.P. Manikandan, a social worker who conducts last rites for the abandoned. “Two years back, a clean-up drive was conducted and ‘karuvela’ trees were removed from the burial ground. But, today, the invasive weed has again proliferated at the burial ground, causing severe inconvenience to the public,” he said.

These bushes also act as a haven for anti-social elements, says a worker at the cremation ground. “Many locals use this place for relieving themselves,” he adds. CCTV cameras must be installed to monitor the cremation ground day and night, says Mr. Manikandan.

The cremation ground complex presents a picture of neglect with empty liquor bottles and remains of last ritual material left behind by the mourners. “A dedicated team of sanitary workers of Madurai Corporation must be deployed to regularly clean the premises,” says Mr. Manikandan.

Workers’ grouse

The cremation ground workers also complain about the lack of basic facilities for them. A worker says they have no room to have food or change clothes. “We have no choice but to eat near the smoke from the burning bodies. The problem is more pronounced during the rainy season as rainwater seeps from the roofs of the mandapams where the bodies are burnt, making the situation difficult for workers,” he says.

Mr. Manikandan says drinking water facilities and benches for those who come to perform the last rites must be provided at the cremation ground.

A Corporation official says steps will be taken to remove the wild growth of karuvela trees juliflora from the burial ground. Currently, four bathrooms - two each for men and women - are being built on the campus of the crematorium. A project to repair the damaged portions of the compound wall is also under way, he adds.