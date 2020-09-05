No death due to COVID-19 in two days this week: Minister

“It is encouraging that Madurai has not recorded any death due to COVID-19 for two days in the last week. We strived hard to get to a point where we could say for sure that there would be zero death on a particular day," said Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar.

Addressing a press meet at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, he said doctors, health workers and all in the district administration will continue to work hard until there are few or no positive COVID-19 cases.

“Two months ago, the stigma against Madurai city existed as the number of cases was high. Things have been different since we have tightened the reins to tackle the disease. We have a total of 60 nasal cannulas, 150 ventilator beds and several other items of technology at the GRH to treat needy patients. Now, there is enough and more supply,” he said.

He added that the GRH’s oxygen facilities were now nearly four times more than what the hospital had before the spread of the virus. “We also have enough facilities to treat patients from other districts as Madurai is the centre for the south. A majority of cases at the GRH are from nearby districts,” he added.