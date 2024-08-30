ADVERTISEMENT

No crackers allowed in Vinayaka idols procession, says Virudhunagar Collector

Published - August 30, 2024 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has laid down regulations for installation of Vinayaka idols in connection with Vinayaka Chathurthi.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the height of idols, including the pedestal, should not exceed 10 feet. They should not pose hindrance to free flow of traffic and movement of people.

Prior police permission should be obtained for the venue of idol installation and the route and timing for procession. Those idols installed without proper permission would be removed by the Divisional Revenue Officer without any notice. Permission would be granted to only those venues where idols had been installed in the past and no new venue would be allowed.

The organisers should get due permission for putting up ‘pandals,’ electrical decorations and ensure that no unauthorised power supply is used at the venues. The idols should not be installed near hospitals, educational institutions and places of worship of other faiths.

The pandal should be made of non-inflammable materials like tin and cement. Proper barricades should be erected around the idols.

While cone speakers are not allowed, public address system can be used only for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

The organisers should deploy two persons for security duty along with the police round the clock on all five days since the time of installation till its immersion. The details of the volunteers on security duty with their name, address, contact details should be given to the local police station.

No flex banners with slogans affiliated to political parties or caste organisations would be allowed at the venues.

The idols should be transported only in mini trucks and tractors and not on autorickshaws and bullock carts, the statement added.

Based on the prevailing situation and law and order issues, revenue and police officials have the authority either to change the procession route or to cancel the procession, the Collector said.

No cracker should be burst and carrying weapons in the procession is prohibited.

