No COVID-19 vaccine for the fourth day in Rajapalayam: CPI(M)

Rajapalayam

21 April 2021 18:13 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) members staged a protest seeking adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines and life-saving drug Remdesivir in Government hospitals here on Wednesday.

The protest was led by the party’s town secretary B. Mariappan.

Mr. Mariappan charged that Rajapalayam Government hospital has run out of vaccine for the last four days. “Even today, people had to return home with disappointment as the hospital authorities said that they did not have stocks of vaccine,” he said.

Besides, the party was opposed to Centre’s move of allowing State Governments to procure vaccine. The Centre should ensure that all people got vaccines free of cost.

Stating that the acknowledgement of having taken the vaccine in the form of SMS was not being delivered on time on the mobile phones, Mr. Mariappan said that he received the message only eight days after he had taken the first dose.

Besides, the SMS did not have any details on the next dose.

“The SMS is the only acknowledgement for the people of having got vaccinated. If something untoward happens, the vaccinated person would not have any record of proof for vaccination,” he said.

Mr. Mariappan alleged that Remdesivir was also not available in adequate quantity in Government hospitals.

The administration should also take steps to increase the number of swab tests, he added.