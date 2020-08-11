No COVID-19 deaths reported in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi

VIRUDHUNAGAR/TIRUNELVELI

11 August 2020 21:05 IST

13 die in Kanniyakumari and eight in Tirunelveli

Virudhunagar district registered no COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, after a gap of five days. From August 6 to 10, the district had reported 30 deaths.

The district recorded 180 fresh cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 10,337. As 374 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 139.

Kanniyakumari reported 192 new cases, with which its tally rose to 6,746, and 13 deaths. A total of 200 people were discharged from hospitals, and the number of active cases is 1,767.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district added 136 cases each. While Tirunelveli has so far recorded 6,801 COVID-19 positive cases, the tally of Tenkasi district is 3,382. After 496 people were discharged from hospitals, Tirunelveli has 1,815 active cases, and the number in Tenkasi stands at 1,302 as 62 patients were discharged.

Tirunelveli witnessed eight deaths and Tenkasi four deaths.

A total of 110 fresh cases were registered in Thoothukudi, which took its case count to 9,469. With 234 people being discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases stands at 1,671. The district did not witness any deaths.

Madurai recorded 90 new cases to mark a tally of 12,195. Most of the new cases were those with influenza-like illness symptoms and contacts of positive cases. The active case count dropped to 870 after 278 persons were discharged.

Four deaths were recorded in the district, which raised the overall toll to 297.

A total of 297 people tested positive in Theni, taking the tally to 8,554. The number of people discharged was 342. There were two deaths in the district.

Dindigul registered 153 new cases, with which its tally rose to 4,204. There were 100 discharges.

Ramanathapuram reported 37 fresh cases, which took its tally to 3,719. Thirty-three people were discharged.

Sivaganga’s tally touched 3,053, with the addition of 57 new cases. A total of 132 people were discharged.