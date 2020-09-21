No COVID-19 cases in 17 Corporation wards

MADURAI

21 September 2020 19:54 IST

13 wards account for 38% of total active cases in Madurai

Thirteen wards, which had 10 or above COVID-19 active cases as on September 20, accounted for nearly 38% of the total active cases within Madurai Corporation limits, according to data obtained from the civic body. As many as 17 wards are COVID-19-free.

The data shows that the total active cases within the Corporation as on September 20 was 449. There has been a steady dip in active cases in the past few weeks and subsequently 17 wards have no COVID-19 positive cases. Zone 4 has the highest number of COVID-19-free wards which include Subramaniapuram, Thennagaram, Madura Baskaradass Nagar and Veerakaliamman Koil area. COVID-19-free wards in other zones include Vandiyur, Keerathurai, Villapuram and Sappani Koil area.

City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said that despite the civic body continuing to conduct around 2,000 tests every day, the positivity rate was lower. “This can be attributed to aggressive testing and early treatment of COVID-19 patients, carried out when the cases were high in the city. It can also be noticed that there is a dip in the number of new COVID-19 positive cases reported across the State,” he said.

Among the 100 wards, Mathichiyam has 13, the highest number of active cases. A Corporation official said that many frontline workers from Government Rajaji Hospital, who tested positive, were notified under Mathichiyam ward. “There are less positive cases of people with influenza-like-illness symptoms identified in the ward through fever camps,” he said.

Apart from Mathichiyam, wards such as Anaiyur, Visalakshipuram, Uthangudi, Kannanendal, Chinna Anuppanadi, Avaniapuram, Ponmeni and Palanganatham were among the 13 wards with 10 or more active cases.

Despite a dip in cases, people must wear face masks and strictly follow other safety precautions, said Dr. Kumaraguruparan. “Also, those who display any COVID-19 symptom must get themselves tested,” he said.