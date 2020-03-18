No COVID-19, but girl ostracised

MADURAI

A 19-year-old girl from a village near Usilampatti who tested negative for COVID-19 faced hostility from the people of her village who asked her not to come back home on Wednesday.

The girl, who was waiting at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here said though she was completely fine, she could not comprehend why people were scared of her presence.

Her mother said their relatives even refused to speak to them over the phone because they were worried about catching COVID-19. “By showing her picture, the media created a lot of panic about our child’s cough even without confirming the results,” she said.

On Monday, the girl, accompanied by her mother, visited the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) with severe cough. “Since the cough got worse, we went to Usilampatti Government Hospital, where the doctor asked me why I had brought my daughter to the hospital. She said I was spreading the infection to other patients and immediately sent us to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital in an ambulance,” she said.

The mother added that it took only a few hours for the doctors there to diagnose that she had infective bronchitis. “The whole village panicked after the media circulated her picture. Nobody wants us to return home. We are wondering if we should stay in Tiruppur for a couple of days,” she said.

Deputy Director (Health) P. Priya Raj said employees of the nearest PHC were sent to the village to sensitise the people . “We will ensure that education is passed on to them to put an end to the panic,” she said.

The girls’ father said they were armed with a number of certificates proving that she was in good shape. “This has definitely affected our livelihood as people would boycott our family business. However, we will stay in the village,” he said.