Security guards go about their work as usual

With the government urging people to stay indoors in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, the day-to-day routine has changed for people en masse, except for security guards. Wearing face masks, these men report for duty as usual and stand guard outside establishments even in these trying times.

While some say it is their ‘duty,’ others say they may have to face a pay cut if they do not report for duty. They say despite adverse conditions, they must report for work and the routine duties have not changed much, but for the protective mask they wear.

S. Nagoor, a security guard, says he works in a hotel on shifts. He cycles from Pandikoil to the hotel every day wearing a surgical mask. “Initially we were questioned by the police, but now we wear uniforms and badges for identification,” he says.

Another guard, Caleb Pandian, says most of them were aged above 50. “We read reports that people coming under our age group are vulnerable to the virus. We have no option but to work to make ends meet,” he says. Echoing his view is T. Davis Sharp, who represented the State football team. He says in his place of work, masks and sanitisers are provided. But one has to take care of personal safety.

“Though we have been given the protective gear, we get our salary only after the first week of every month. Only then can we buy groceries and medicines for the family,” says J. William Robert who cycles to his place of work in K.K. Nagar from Iravathanallur. He says he will face pay cut if he goes on leave.

R.K. Raman, a supervisor of a security agency, says his agency has instructed the security guards on the precautionary measures to be followed. “We have asked them to wear the uniform and use face mask while going to work. Only then the police will recognise and not question them,” he says.