No convention centre to foster trade in Madurai

For the past two decades, entrepreneurs and trade bodies have been voicing the lack of a robust business atmosphere in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Madurai, in particular, has fallen behind Chennai and Coimbatore in industrial development. Even in the proposed Defence Corridor project involving five nodal cities - Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem, Coimbatore and Hosur, Madurai has been left out.

S. Rethinavelu, senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says trade exhibitions and events that promote business are held at Chennai Trade Centre and CODITSSIA Auditorium in Coimbatore throughout the year.

Unless and until such a trade centre is established by the Centre or State government in Madurai, this region will continue to lag behind in the realms of better jobs, pay packets and lifestyle.

What is available?

The Corporation’s Tamukkam Grounds is the only venue in Madurai where public meetings, political rallies and exhibitions are conducted. Mr. Rethinavelu says this ground is not fit for hosting large-scale exhibitions, particularly when heavy machinery needs to be displayed. There is no air-conditioned hall and the toilets are in poor condition, he says.

“We plan our exhibitions at least a year ahead so as to send invites far and wide and maximise participation, but the Corporation finalises dates only a month in advance. Many times we had to change dates at the last moment,” he says.

One has to pay ₹1.5 lakh a day as rent but bear the cost of erecting stalls. Since there is no indoor space in Tamukkam Grounds, exhibitors from abroad cannot be invited, Mr. Rethinavelu says.

Another option is Ida Scudder Auditorium, multi-purpose venue for weddings and exhibitions, on Ring Road. But it is felt that though it is well-equipped, the rent is high.

Confederation of Indian Industry president (Madurai Chapter) K. Nagaraj says banquet halls in hotels cannot accommodate exhibitions with 250 stalls. “We’ve planned an exhibition on ‘Eco-friendly affordable housing’ but still pondering over the right venue,” he says.

Options in the pipeline

Trade bodies have been attempting to collaborate with the State and the Centre to bring a trade centre to Madurai for two decades. Mr. Rethinavelu says discussion on viability of the project with MPs and MLAs of the time has been going on since 1997.

“We identified 20 acres at Kannankulam near Tirunagar on the four-lane highway for the project. It was agreed that the State government will build the trade and convention centre at a cost of ₹88 crore while we will bear the land cost. Through donations and contributions from members, we managed to buy the land worth ₹8 crore and planned to build the facility through Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme (MIIUS) which was launched in 2003 and notified in 2013,” he says.

According to the website of the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade, Central grant of upto 50% of the project cost with a ceiling of ₹50 crore is provided under MIIUS with at least 25% contribution from the State Implementing Agency.

A total of 23 projects have been approved by the Central government but the Madurai Trade Centre is not one of them.

K. P. Murugan, president, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), says their organisation is planning to build a facility with a spread of over 1.19 lakh sq. ft. in three phases by 2023. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has sought suggestions from small and medium businesses about their needs in Tamil Nadu. “We are putting forth the need to have an international trade centre. We are planning to have a discussion in Chennai to this effect,” he says.

Mr. Murugan says the trade centre will have three exhibition halls and a training centre for young entrepreneurs.

CII says it gave several representations to the State government to allot funds for buying land for establishing a trade centre but in vain. Mr. Nagaraj says Tamukkam Grounds could very well be developed to house a trade centre in the heart of the city. But the idea met with objection from historians and architects who say it holds deep cultural and religious significance since the time of Rani Mangammal. It also forms part of the Chithirai festival celebration when exhibition is held, a tradition being followed for hundreds of years.

“Industries will thrive only in an environment favourable for entrepreneurship.” Government participation always brings with it subsidies and cost reduction, Mr. Nagaraj says.

With three trade bodies willing to help build the trade centre, the State government’s position remains hazy.