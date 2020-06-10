Madurai

No containment zones in Madurai at present

However, officials contain premises where index cases identified

MADURAI

Madurai district does not have any containment zones at the moment, according to a Tamil Nadu Government notification issued on June 5 under the Disaster Management Act of demarcation of containment zones.

The notification states that other districts, including Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, continue to have containment zones.

Madurai district, on the other hand, is moving towards containing specific houses, apartments and premises rather than creating containment zones unless there are over five cases in a single street.

Deputy Director of Health Services Priya Raj says that the district is adhering to the State Government’s changing guidelines on containment zone planning and also going beyond them to ensure safety.

They are identifying index cases, testing contacts and containing their movement as usual but not imposing strong restrictions on others who are non-contact in their areas, she said.

When the guidelines came into force in March, containment zones were demarcated for a radius of five km where the index case was identified. A separate buffer zone was extended from the containment zone for another two km.

Later, in May, an area that has more than five positive primary COVID-19 cases or more than five families infected with COVID-19 was said to be considered a containment area and was demarcated from the rest of the uninfected areas.

Dr. Priya Raj said that there had not been any cluster developments in the recent past and there had been far more scattered cases than before.

An official from the health department said that to be on the safer side, the department had been asking to seal the entire street but the restrictions on movement were a little bit more free.

“People were flouting the norms and leaving containment zones even when strong a enforcement of restrictions wsa present,” he said.

A senior official from Government Rajaji Hospital said that containment of cases was the prerogative at the moment.

“As long as samples are diligently being collected from primary contacts and streets are being sealed with more than five cases, then we will be able to contain more cases. If not, we will continue to see a spike,” the doctor said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 5:56:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/no-containment-zones-in-madurai-at-present/article31796211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY