No construction of barrages, bridges across Coleroon on lands till compensation is paid to farmers: HC

June 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has clarified that till land acquisition proceedings were completed and compensation was paid to farmers, construction of barrage, bridges and head sluices across the Coleroon (Kollidam) should not be undertaken on those lands.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan took note of the State’s submission that a government order had been issued for mobilising manpower to proceed with land acquisition. The State submitted that some of the lands were acquired in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts, and in Thanjavur district, some lands had not been acquired. The hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.

Earlier, the court had granted an interim injunction restraining Public Works Department from proceeding with construction of barrage, bridges and head sluices across the river till further orders. In a status report, the authorities said private negotiations took place in vain as the landowners demanded compensation on a par with current market value.

The court had observed that several hectares belonging to farmers in the delta districts along the river had not been acquired through either private negotiation or land acquisition proceedings. Still, the lands were being utilised for construction of barrage, bridges, head sluices, etc. Such an action could not be approved and the government had no right to enter upon the lands of the farmers. The court was inclined to grant an interim order of injunction restraining the government departments from proceeding with any construction till further orders, the court had observed.

In 2019, a public interest litigation petition was filed by Sundara Vimalanathan of Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, seeking a direction to the authorities to pay compensation to the farmers as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for the lands to be acquired.

In 2021, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to the authorities to initiate private negotiation with the landowners and settle the issue within 12 weeks. The petitioner filed the present contempt petition stating that despite the court order, no private negotiations were initiated and construction works had started.