No confidence motion passed against panchayat chairperson

A group of district panchayat councillors turned up at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Thursday to take part in council meeting.

THOOTHUKUDI

Following prolonged intra-party squabble in the AIADMK camp, the DMK successfully moved a no confidence motion against district panchayat chairperson Sathya of the AIADMK on Thursday.

The AIADMK, then ruling party, captured the district panchayat chairman post in 2019 by winning 12 of the 17 wards in the district and councillor Sathya, who was elected to the district panchayat council from ward 5, became the chairperson while councillor Selvakumar of ward 10 became her deputy.

When the DMK became the ruling party in 2011, Selvakumar, who had been in the Congress for a while, defected to the DMK and subsequently 15 district panchayat councillors jointly submitted a letter to the Collector on April 4 last expressing no confidence in Ms. Sathya by levelling various allegations against her. When the district panchayat council meet was held on Thursday, 14 councillors including 9 AIADMK members and 5 DMK members participated in the meeting while Ms. Sathya and AIADMK members Priya of ward 6 and Petchiammal of ward 13 abstained from attending the meeting.

After reading the ‘no confidence motion’ moved by the councillors, Collector K. Senthil Raj read the reply from Ms. Sathya. As all the 14 councillors, including the AIADMK members, raised their hands in support of the ‘no confidence motion’, it was passed unanimously. Entire proceedings of today’s meeting were videographed.

Following successful passing of the ‘no confidence motion’ against the AIADMK district panchayat chairperson, DMK MLA Shanmugaiah of Ottapidaaram, State deputy secretary of DMK’s students’ wing Umari Shankar and others thanked the district panchayat councilors.

After the removal of district panchayat chairperson is formally announced by the Secretary, Department of Rural Development, the new chairman will be elected based on the notification by the State Election Commission.