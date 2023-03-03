No-confidence motion passed against Narikudi panchayat union chairperson

March 03, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Twelve of the 14 councillors of Narikudi panchayat union on Friday voted for a no-confidence motion against chairperson M. Panchavarnam.

When the election to the rural local body was held in 2019, Ms. Panchavarnam, who was elected as councillor from ward 11, was elected as chairperson through a draw of lot. Her election was held amidst tight security after the first attempt to elect the chairperson was marred by violence.

With the DMK, which got six seats, falling short of simple majority, the five AIADMK councillors, along with an AMMK councillor, supported the candidature of Ms. Panchavarnam. The AIADMK did not have a woman councillor belonging to Scheduled Caste to contest for the post of chairperson reserved for an SC woman.

However, after the DMK formed the government in the State, trouble started in the panchayat union. Ms. Panchavarnam issued a note in August 2022 disqualifying three AIDMDK woman councillors on the charge of not attending three consecutive council meetings.

Meanwhile, a group of DMK and AIADMK councillors, petitioned Virudhunagar Collector seeking Ms. Panchavarnam’s disqualification, claiming that she had not conducted the council meetings for the last six months and had been acting unilaterally without consulting the councillors.

Based on the Collector’s instruction, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kalyanakumar, conducted a meeting at Narikudi panchayat union office, where the no-confidence motion was taken up. A report on the meeting will be sent to the Collector for further action.