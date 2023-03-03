ADVERTISEMENT

No-confidence motion passed against Narikudi panchayat union chairperson

March 03, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

S Sundar
S Sundar

Twelve of the 14 councillors of Narikudi panchayat union on Friday voted for a no-confidence motion against chairperson M. Panchavarnam.

When the election to the rural local body was held in 2019, Ms. Panchavarnam, who was elected as councillor from ward 11, was elected as chairperson through a draw of lot. Her election was held amidst tight security after the first attempt to elect the chairperson was marred by violence.

With the DMK, which got six seats, falling short of simple majority, the five AIADMK councillors, along with an AMMK councillor, supported the candidature of Ms. Panchavarnam. The AIADMK did not have a woman councillor belonging to Scheduled Caste to contest for the post of chairperson reserved for an SC woman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after the DMK formed the government in the State, trouble started in the panchayat union. Ms. Panchavarnam issued a note in August 2022 disqualifying three AIDMDK woman councillors on the charge of not attending three consecutive council meetings.

Meanwhile, a group of DMK and AIADMK councillors, petitioned Virudhunagar Collector seeking Ms. Panchavarnam’s disqualification, claiming that she had not conducted the council meetings for the last six months and had been acting unilaterally without consulting the councillors.

Based on the Collector’s instruction, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kalyanakumar, conducted a meeting at Narikudi panchayat union office, where the no-confidence motion was taken up. A report on the meeting will be sent to the Collector for further action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US