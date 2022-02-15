No compromise on security arrangements, says SP

The Superintendents of police S.Jayakumar interacting with police personal at a meeting organised in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

THOOTHUKUDI

Police personnel, home guards and the ex-servicemen, who are involved in poll-related security arrangements, should strictly follow the instructions of the state election commission to ensure free and fair election, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar has said.

Addressing the meeting held here on Tuesday for the policemen and the officers, Mr. Jayakumar said those who would be deployed in the 750 polling booths across the district for the ward elections of a Corporation, 3 municipalities and 17 town panchayats should scrupulously follow the instructions of the SEC. Any compromise in ensuring poll-related security arrangements would be viewed very seriously as it would disrupt the election.

“The policemen and the officers should clearly understand the dos and the don’ts so that we can ensure incident-free election on February 19,” he said.

Similar meeting was conducted in Arumuganeri also.

Additional Superintendents of Police Gopi and Ilangovan, ASP, Tiruchendur, Harsh Singh, DSPs Raju, Jayaram and Balaji, Inspectors and the Sub-Inspectors of Police participated in the meeting.