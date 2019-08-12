No complaints of smuggling trees in State: Forest Minister

After taking charge as Forest Minister, there have not been any complaints of tree smuggling in Tamil Nadu, according to Dindigul C Srinivasan.

Speaking to reporters at Sirumalai near here on Monday, where the government had planned to establish a bio-diversity park at a cost of ₹ 5 crore, he said even for those wishing to fell trees and transport them from patta lands, the Collector should issue appropriate orders.

He said, earlier there were complaints of smuggling trees from the reserve forest lands among other locations, but it was stopped after he assumed office.

“Be it Dindigul, Kodaikanal or Thandikudi or in any other place in the State, there are no complaints of smuggling,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister held discussions at the hill station with officials from the forest, revenue and other departments. It was proposed to establish home stays, which would attract tourists, children’s park and a butterfly park.

The officials said the road to the hill station too should be widened at select points on the ghat section. Tenders had been invited from qualified contractors and soon the work would start. The Minister said the bio-diversity park would become operational in three years and be an attraction to tourists.

A senior official from the forest department, who attended the meeting, said that in Sirumalai, they had spotted Indian Guar, leopard, spotted deer, several species of reptiles among other animals. With the objective of preserving and conserving the natural resources, the bio-diversity park would be the cynosure of all eyes, he added.