No celebration for many in Kanniyakumari

For many fisherfolks in Kanniyakumari district, with a sizeable population of fishermen, Christmas is not a day of celebration this year. In the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi, which struck Kanniyakumari on the deadly night of November 29, many fisherfolks, who were the cyclone victims, were left with tears, despair and sorrow.

This the first year the coastal community in the district would not celebrate Christmas, but commemorate the birth of Jesus, Fr. A. Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity told The Hindu on Sunday.

Parishioners would not be able to offer prayers but mourn the death of scores of fishermen in the cyclone. Even after several days of cyclone tragedy, people in many houses were crying as their breadwinners were still missing.

Cyclone Ockhi gave a nightmarish experience for the coastal community in the district, and still many of them were yet to recover from the shock. The loss of lives of fishermen was the loss of society too, he said.

‘At every Christmas, Christians take to mid-sea and celebrate the occasion exchanging greetings and pleasantries and offering cakes with one another”, he recalled.

Black flags were hoisted in many houses at Neerodi, Antony Prashanth, fisherman from Neerodi, said.

Whenever fishermen went missing at sea, fellow fishermen would put up black flags on their boats and conduct a search operation. Hence, the black flags put up in houses showed households were still in search of fishermen. The government authorities miserably failed in alerting the fishermen about the cyclone, he said.

The whereabouts of 67 fishermen on board six boats from Vallavilai are still not known and all their families and relatives are in a state of misery.

Referring to 190 fishermen, who went missing in the cyclone, K. Julius of Eraviputhenthurai, said there was no hope of their returning to shores.

It was a big loss as there was no possibility of their survival. During distress situations, the stranded fishermen at mid-sea could survive for two or three days.