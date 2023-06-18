No bus shelter, long after traffic diversion

June 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

A colourful flex board with the legend, ‘Bus Stop,’ sponsored by an electronics showroom is all the infrastructure provided for a bus stop on West Marret Street.

All the bus passengers from north of Vaigai river and those coming from Simmakkal proceeding to Madurai railway junction need to get down here. The bus stop has neither a shelter nor any information board on bus routes. “A waiting passenger need to wait in the open under a scorching sun in this bus stop,” said a city resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is more than six months since Madurai City Traffic Police effected traffic diversion on West Veli Street making all vehicles coming from Simmakkal to go through West Marret Street.

People did complain about hardship faced by rail passengers getting down here in lugging their luggage besides taking care of elders and children while weaving through the chaotic traffic to reach the railway station.

But the authorities concerned justified the traffic diversion in the name of decongesting vehicular traffic on West Veli Street opposite the railway station. However, no infrastructural development has taken place on this stretch all these months.

The poor condition of West Marret Street, with potholes, remains the same. And the promise of shifting bus shelter to a new spot has not been carried out.

The stretch of Town Hall Road through which rail passengers have to walk through has not been made pedestrian-friendly. Almost half of the road is used for haphazard parking of vehicles, and the other half of the carriage space has two-way vehicular traffic movement making it highly unsafe for pedestrians.

Traffic police are blaming the Corporation officials for not shifting the bus shelter. Similarly, parking of vehicles, from taxis to cargo vehicles, on West Marret Street continues, especially during afternoons, leading to traffic snarl. “Traffic congestion has shifted from West Veli Street to West Marret Street,” complained a hotel employee.

Bus passengers are made to suffer on another stretch of road in Tallakulam which has been made one-way recently.

The board “Bus Stop” near Prasnna Venkatachalapathy Temple too has not been provided with a bus shelter for two long years when two-way traffic was allowed on the Alagarkoil Road stretch between Periyar Statue junction and Tirumukkulam North Road junction to enable construction of New Natham Road elevated corridor.

However, officials have not restored the bus stop at its old spot, some 50 metres ahead, with a proper bus bay and shelter.

Confusion prevails as different bus drivers choose different spots at Tallakulam to stop their vehicles. Officials from traffic police, transport and Madurai Corporation should act in tandem swiftly to ensure basic facilities for bus passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.