Residents of S. Krishnapuram, Kumaralingapuram, Solapuram and T. Paraikulam - villages situated off Tirumangalam - Virudhunagar highway, along with their school-going children, descended on the Collectorate here on Monday demanding operation of bus services in the evening to thier villages so that their children could return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers said that more than 100 children from the four villages attend Government High School at Veeraperumalpuram. While there were bus services in the morning to go to school, there were none to return home. Since the school is about five km from these villages, it was arduous to walk all the way back after a gruelling day at school. Moreover, the roads leading to their villages was not safe for the children who were mostly below 15 years, the villagers said.

The womenfolk said that there were a few liquor shops on the way so they were worried about the safety of their girl children, particularly late in the evening. While in the morning they were able to manage the commute of the children, in the evenings they could not as many of the parents would be out at work and they could not pick up the children from school.

The TNSTC should either operate a seperate bus from Tirumangalam or re-route one of the buses going to Kariapatti to pass through the four villages, the villagers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.