No brisk sales at flower market ahead of Tamil New Year

There is a fall in the usual crowd that used to visit the market ahead of Tamil New year, say shopkeepers.

13 April 2021 22:23 IST

Madurai

Residents visited the flower market at Mattuthavani on Tuesday to purchase flowers ahead of the Tamil New Year. However, there was a fall in the usual crowd that used to visit the market ahead of Tamil New year, say shopkeepers.

There was no major rise in the price of flowers on Tuesday. A kg of 'Madurai Malli' was sold at around ₹ 500, mullai for ₹ 400, arali for ₹ 250, sampangi for ₹ 200 and kanakambaram for ₹ 500.

S. Ramachandran, president of Flower Merchants’ Association, said that restrictions imposed by the government which disallowed public gathering for the Chithirai festival will impact the flower sellers and farmers.

Steel barricades, which are in the shape of cuboids and are seven metres wide, will be placed in front of all flower shops in the market to ensure compliance to physical distancing norms, he added.