No breakthrough in Congress functionary’s death case

Despite intense inquiry by the seven special police teams, there seems to be no breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Congress functionary K.P.K. Jayakumar Dhanasingh of Karaisuttrupudur near Thisaiyanvilai in the district.

After Jayakumar’s half-burnt body was found in his farm adjacent to his house at Karaisuttrupudur on Saturday last, the investigation by the special teams is understood to have concluded that he was murdered before the body was burnt.

Besides pursuing the clues the police extracted from the two letters purportedly written by Jayakumar, in which he had accused a few people of issuing death threat to him, the teams also grilled his family members for getting vital leads.

The police had inquired former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.V. Thangkabalu, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, former Union Minister R. Dhaunshkodi Athithan, Congress office-bearers of Tirunelveli K. Sankarapandian, V.P. Durai and others. All of them have said that they did not get money from Jayakumar and that they never threatened him, the police said.

After questioning the family members of Jayakumar, the police also grilled his sons Jeffrin and Joe and also some of their friends, it is said.

Since the two mobile phones of Jayakumar were missing, steps were taken to trace them, in vain. As the police suspect that the missing mobile phones might have been thrown into the farm well, they started pumping out the water.

Meanwhile, the police have obtained the call detail records from mobile phone companies to identify the callers and the suspicious callers are being questioned.

