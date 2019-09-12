No boon in being part of city: residents

A drive to S. Alangulam (ward 4), which is located 10 minutes away from the core of Madurai city, is reminiscent of a ride through a village - there are unpaved roads, sewage flows on roads, winding lanes. Although it came under Corporation's purview in 2011, the ward represents a picture of neglect and shows no sign of development.

Drinking water supply is a major irritant in this ward, complain residents. Water is not supplied through Cauvery Integrated Drinking Water Scheme as is the case of other ‘annexed’ wards. In 2006, the State government planned to implement the Anaiyur Municipal Drinking Water Improvement Scheme, with Vaigai riverbed being its source. However, the project was abandoned as the high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipelines used for the first time by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board could not withstand the water pressure and started bursting.

Water shortage is particularly acute in the last five years, says G. Mathia Pidaran, a resident of Manthai Amman Koil Street. “The Corporation supplies water through tankers only once in 15 days and without any schedule. As this water is insufficient, we have to buy water at ₹10 a pot,” says Mr. Pidaran.

In the absence of piped drinking water supply, residents have sunk borewells up to a depth of 750 feet. With 20 borewells sunk by the Corporation, water from Alangulam tank is pumped to overhead tanks and is supplied to people through public taps.

“Though this is a good source of water, it is available only for a few months after a good monsoon. A family of four spends about ₹3,000 for water every month,” says P. Murugesan, vice-president of Kumaran Nagar Residents’ Association.

Sewage pollution

Water supply is not the only problem here. In the absence of an underground drainage system, untreated sewage from houses flow into the water channel of Alangulam tank, and pollutes the water. “The stream, which is already choked with plastic waste and garbage, is almost in a solidified state and stinks. It causes mosquito breeding and spread of diseases,” says M. Manjula, a resident of Sastha Nagar Second Street.

At few places, including Kumaran Nagar, drainage channels that have been been left incomplete and open, have turned into garbage dumps.

Waste collection

Residents also complain about erratic collection of waste by Corporation workers. “They come only in the first 10 days of a month. Since there are no common garbage bins on streets, people dump the waste into water channels,” says Mr. Pidaran.

According to S. Thirupathi, another resident, the roads were last laid 15 years back when the ward was under Anaiyur municipality. Malligai Street, Poonamallee Street, Mainthai Amman Koil Street, Sindhu Nadhi Street and Samanthi Nagar Street are full of potholes and craters, he says.

“There has been little development ever since the ward was annexed to Madurai Corporation. When it was under Anaiyur municipality, our grievances were at least redressed quickly,” says Mr. Thirupathi.

A TWAD board official, who is in charge of the Alangulam drinking water project, says 60% of the work has been completed it will be completed next month.

City Engineer S. Arasu says once the Mullaperiyar drinking water project is implemented, all the 100 wards in the city will be supplied with adequate drinking water and the Corporation need not rely on any other projects then.

Regarding underground drainage system, Mr. Arasu says the UGD work at all annexed wards will tap funds under Smart Cities Mission, starting next week. Until the UGD work is completed, patch work on roads will be undertaken, he says.