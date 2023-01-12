ADVERTISEMENT

No African Swine Flu reported in Virudhunagar district

January 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Even though no case of African Swine flu has been reported in Virudhunagar district so far, the district administration is keeping a close watch on wild boars along the Western Ghats.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, appealed to the farmers to alert the district administration if they come across death of any wild boars that raid farms along the reserve forests in the district.

Police and transport department officials have been instructed to make enquiries whenever pigs are transported through Virudhunagar district.

All the 28 pig farms in the district were under continous monitoring.

The pigs infected by African Swine Flu will develop fever, and would not eat properly besides developing bleeding in its abdomen. If any such symptoms are noticed in the pigs, the farmers have been asked to alert the officials of Department of Animal Husbandry.

Since this viral infection is contagious, adequate precautionary measure should be taken.

