No action on stagnation of sewage on Palani by-pass road in Dindigul

July 12, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Sewage water stagnating for two months on Palani bypass road in Dindigul.

Sewage water stagnating for two months on Palani bypass road in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Stagnation of sewage water on Palani Byepass road for the last two months has been posing health hazards for the people of Kurumbapatti panchayat.

Besides being a fertile ground for breeding mosquitoes, the sewage water on the road near the bus stop has been emitting bad stench which the people are not able to put up with.

“Passengers are not able to get in and get down from the buses at this bus stop due to the stagnant water,” said a consumer activist Rajesh Kannan.

He said that an underground pipeline laid across the road for the sewage was broken during laying of road and now the sewage has come to the road.

“People have complained to the local bodies, the State Highways and the National Highways Authority of India officials. But, no action has been taken so far,” Mr. Kannan said.

With Dindigul experiencing sporadic rainfall in the last few days, the bypass road has been posing more danger as buses are stopping on the middle of the carriage way to help passengers get down.

Even the traffic police are not taking any steps to prevent the practice as halting of buses on middle of the carriage way could led to accidents.

He complained that the office of the Deputy Director (Health) was located at a stone throwing distance, but the officials have not acted on the issue.

Local people want the district administration to interfere and coordinate with all departments to ensure an early solution.

