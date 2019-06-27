No action despite repeated pleas, says farmer

Representatives of farmer associations from across the district aired their grievances to officials, at the farmers' grievances day meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

A farmer, P. Pitchaimuthu, from Chettinaickenpatti village in Dindigul West Taluk, went on to exhibit a long list of petitions that he had submitted for the past five years regarding a single issue in his village. The farmer alleged that despite repeated petitions, no action has been taken so far by the authorities.

This shocked many fellow farmers and officials at the meeting. Some even found it amusing and farmers were heard commenting that petitions they submit at the grievances day have been collecting dust on the tables of the officials.

The petitions Pitchaimuthu submitted were regarding eviction of encroachment on a waterbody in his village.

“Mandhaikulam is an irrigation tank in Chettinaickenpatti that has been encroached upon by houses. A nearby food processing factory has been letting waste water into the tank, causing foul smell and whatever little water was left in the tank has turned green due to this. There was an inspection by Tahsildar and other officials few months ago after I repeatedly submitted petitions, but after that no action has been taken so far,” said Pitchaimuthu.

“Last year, the village people were given permission to take top soil from the tank bed. But proper desilting has not been done. Authorities should take necessary steps to clear the waterbody of encroachments and deepen it, so that it will be useful for irrigation,” he added.

“We have already visited the spot and surveyed the tank. Only the outlet channel is yet to be measured which will be completed in the coming week. After that, steps will be taken to clear encroachment,” said Lakshmi, Tahsildar, Dindigul West Taluk.