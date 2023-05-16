No action by officials to remove illegal structures in Tirunelveli: petitioners

May 16, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Despite repeated complaints to the Corporation officials over the past one year to remove the encroachment made along a 25-foot-wide street, no action has been taken by the officials of the urban civic body to raze down these illegal structures.

The petitioners, who submitted their appeal once again on Tuesday, said the 25-foot-wide Kasi Viswanathar Temple Street in ward 38 in V.M. Chathram had shrunk to just 12 foot-wide as a few people had illegally occupied the street with the indirect support of the officials to construct a portion of their houses. When the affected residents petitioned the Corporation officials against these encroachments, the officials, after surveying the spot, admitted that a major portion of the street had been occupied illegally.

“Even though the survey was done one year ago to ascertain the quantum of encroachment, no action has been taken by the Corporation officials so far for reasons best known to everybody. Rampant corruption in practice in Tirunelveli Corporation is the reason behind in evicting the illegal structures built on the street. Besides removing the illegal structures – both permanent and temporary - made along Kasi Viswanathar Temple Street, the Corporation should construct sewage channel,” said A.G. Venkatachalam, one of the petitioners.

Members of ‘Irudhaya Nagar Makkal Nala Sangam’ submitted a petition seeking roads, street lights, drinking water and underground drainage facility in their area in ward 12 under Thatchanallur Zone.

A group of petitioners from ward 16 said the residents of this ward were getting sewage-mixed drinking water due to the cracks at several places in the drinking water pipeline. Though petitions had been submitted to the officials repeatedly, no action had been taken to ensure the supply of clean drinking water, they complained.

Residents of MGP Sannidhi Street in Pettai under ward 2 submitted a petition seeking immediate intervention to plug the breach in the drinking water pipeline. They said drinking water was going waste through the breaches in the drinking water pipes at Musa Appa Dargah and near the transformer in MGP Third Street for the past 15 days.

“Even as priceless drinking water is getting wasted as no action has been taken by the Corporation officials, the water flowing from the pipes has badly eroded the nearby roads. Hence, the Corporation officials should take due action immediately to plug the breaches,” the petitioners said.

Another group of public from ward 4 submitted a petition complaining about erratic drinking water supply to their area. “We are getting drinking water only four days a week and the officials given lame excuses for this erratic supply,” said C. Tamilarasi, a petitioner.