Nitish Kumar’s exit from INDIA bloc due to compulsion in State politics: Thirumavalavan

January 28, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exited the INDIA bloc and joined the National Democratic Alliance “due to compulsion he faced in State politics”, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan in Madurai on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Aided colleges (TANTSAC), journalists asked Mr. Thirumavalavan about Mr. Kumar’s exit and Trinamool Congress founder and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha poll alone. “Ms. Banerjee’s decision to stay away from INDIA bloc and contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election alone in West Bengal will be settled once the senior leaders of the alliance hold talks with her,” he said.

As for his party’s seat-sharing talks with the DMK, he said the ruling party was currently discussing with the Congress regarding seat sharing. The VCK would decide on the seats when the DMK invited it for discussions, he added.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the VCK was supportive of the association’s demand for the implementation of the old pension scheme. He assured the members that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin once he returned from his overseas trip.

“Karnataka government (Congress) has implemented the old pension scheme within eight months of winning the Assembly election, as it assured it would, but the DMK government has not spoken about it even after two-and-a-half years,” Mr. Thirumavalavan added. He extended his support to the association’s protest to urge the State government to fulfil its demands.

Parthasarathy, of the All India Federation of Retired University and College Teachers’ Organisation (AIFRUCTO), during his address stressed on the urgent need for the professors, teachers, and other staff members to organise as a force to get their demands met instead of seeking the support of political parties every time.

P. Manoharan, TANTSAC zonal secretary, said 17 resolutions pertaining to the welfare of the staff members and students were adopted at the meeting.