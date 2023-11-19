Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate exhibition on rock-cut temples in south Tamil Nadu

November 19, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate an exhibition on rock-cut temples in south Tamil Nadu, jointly organised by the Archaeological Survey of India and Thiagarajar College, Madurai, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations on November 20.

According to a press release by ASI, the event will also have a ‘kavi arangam; to be performed by an erudite panel of Tamil poets. Subsequently, on the same day, school students will be taken on a field trip to nearby rock-cut cave temples.

The World Heritage Week will be celebrated from November 19 to November 25. The week-long exhibition will showcase the history, architecture, iconography and inscriptions of the major rock-cut temples in south Tamil Nadu.

The major attraction will be the models on display showcasing the rock-cut architecture, hands-on activities and an interactive quiz competition. The photo exhibition is open to the general public and will be held at Thiagarajar College on Kamarajar Salai from November 20.

ASI, Tiruchi Circle, has proposed to celebrate the World Heritage Week by conducting events at Brihadeeswarar Temple in Gangaikondacholapuram and Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Lower Rock-cut Cave Temple in Tiruchi, Thirumayam Fort in Thirumayam and Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari.

The focus of the event is to create an awareness of World Heritage sites and interaction with the school and college children. It is also proposed to have an outreach programme near the centrally-protected monument at Tirupparankundram.

