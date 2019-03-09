Nirmala Devi seeks bail

Madurai

Days after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court questioned the State on whether Nirmala Devi was entitled to default bail, the key accused in the audio tape case has now moved the court seeking bail.

In her petition, Nirmala Devi said it was the case of the prosecution that she had tried to lure girl students of Devanga Arts College into offering sexual favours in return for academic gains. Subsequently, following an investigation into the leaked audio tape conversation involving Nirmala Devi and the girl students, the CB-CID filed a charge sheet.

She was charged for offences under Sections 370 (1) and (3) (trafficking of persons) read with 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code, Section 5(1)(a) and 9 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Refuting the claims, Nirmala Devi said that she had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution. The other accused in the case, V. Murugan and S. Karuppasamy, were already out on bail, she said. She said that she was ready to produce substantial sureties in the event of her being released on bail.

This is the second time Nirmala Devi is approaching the High Court Bench for bail. Her earlier bail application was rejected by the court. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in the coming week.