June 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Alagappa University has secured the 30th position in the Universities Category among the higher educational institutions assessed for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

According to a statement issued by the University, it has secured the 43rd position among the Research Institutions and the 56th position under the Overall Category. A total of 8686 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) participated in the ranking for various categories and subject domains. Among these institutions, 2478 higher educational institutions participated in the Overall Category.

Among the Universities in Tamil Nadu, Alagappa University secured the third place in Overall Institutions Category, University Category and Research Institutions Category.

The ranking framework has evaluated the institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters, i.e., Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception of Public, Academics and Employers and it has also taken into account research papers published in journals and their citations for assessment.

Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University G. Ravi congratulated the Faculty members, Administrative Fraternity, Research Scholars and PG Students for their continued commitment to the growth and development of the University. Alagappa University has attained A+ status (CGPA:3.64) in the NAAC assessment, according to the statement.