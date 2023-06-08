HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIRF rankings: Alagappa varsity secures 30th position in Universities Category

June 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Alagappa University has secured the 30th position in the Universities Category among the higher educational institutions assessed for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

According to a statement issued by the University, it has secured the 43rd position among the Research Institutions and the 56th position under the Overall Category. A total of 8686 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) participated in the ranking for various categories and subject domains. Among these institutions, 2478 higher educational institutions participated in the Overall Category.

Among the Universities in Tamil Nadu, Alagappa University secured the third place in Overall Institutions Category, University Category and Research Institutions Category.

The ranking framework has evaluated the institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters, i.e., Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception of Public, Academics and Employers and it has also taken into account research papers published in journals and their citations for assessment.

Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University G. Ravi congratulated the Faculty members, Administrative Fraternity, Research Scholars and PG Students for their continued commitment to the growth and development of the University. Alagappa University has attained A+ status (CGPA:3.64) in the NAAC assessment, according to the statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.