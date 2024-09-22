‘NIRF ranking ultimately benefits students’

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was instituted by the Union government in 2017, ultimately benefits the students, said Thiagarajar College president Uma Kannan here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that the college, which had bagged 44th rank in 2018, has risen up the ladder and has been placed at the 15th rank in 2024, as per the list released recently. Attributing this achievement to team work of faculty members and other stakeholders, she said that the national ranking programme has opened a window of opportunities. For instance, renowned companies visited the college for campus recruitment.

The students, not only got placements in the top corporate houses, but also received internships at the national institutes for which the NIRF rank was a criterion, she said and added that the national ranking system was a big motivator and served as a tool for self-evaluation of the performance of the college every year.

Principal D. Pandiaraja said that the NIRF has been ranking institutions under different categories, such as College, University, Engineering, Pharmacy, etc., based on five parameters -, teaching learning resources (TLR), research, professional practice and collaborations (RPC), graduation outcome (GO), outreach inclusivity (OI) and perception (PR).

Sustained efforts and focus on dissemination of the features of NIRF to the faculty members had enabled the college to rise up from 44th rank to 15th rank. “Our aim is to get to the top,” he added.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had felicitated the college president, Principal and their team members at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai for the success in the NIRF ranking at a conclave for ‘excellence in higher education,’ a press release said.