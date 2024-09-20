Nipah, Mpox cases: surveillance intensified in border areas

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam and Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena on Friday reviewed the surveillance system put in place on Tamil Nadu — Kerala border at Kaliyakkavilai and Kakkavilai to check entry of people with symptoms of Nipah and Mpox.

After the inspection, Dr. Selvavinayagam said the people suffering from cold, headache, body pain and fever should visit the nearest government hospital for proper treatment, which would be given after clinical investigations. Fever patients should isolate themselves for 21 days at the hospital or until the fever subsided.

Since Nipah and Mpox cases had been reported in Kerala, the surveillance had been stepped up in the border villages to check the entry of people suffering from viral fever and suspected Nipah and Mpox cases. A full-fledged surveillance had been put in place at the check-posts at Kaliyakkavilai and Kakkavilai, where medical examinations were being conducted for people with fever or other symptoms, he said.

“We have screened 1,043 persons in the last two days at Kaliyakkavilai and Kakkavilai check-posts and none of them were suffering from any viral fever. We have created special wards to isolate the patients suffering from viral fever or Mpox and deployed well-trained teams of doctors and nurses in isolation wards. Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department officials have been instructed to check piggery units in Kanniyakumari district,” he said.

Ms. Alagumeena said the people returning from foreign countries, especially from African countries, should immediately go to the nearest government hospital and isolate themselves for 21 days in case of fever, cold, cough, headache, body pain, etc.

Deputy Director of Public Health (Kanniyakumari) Meenakshi was present.

