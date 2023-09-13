ADVERTISEMENT

Nipah cases in Kerala: Medical teams deployed on Theni border routes

September 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

As Nipah virus cases have been reported in Kerala, people coming from the neighbouring State are being tested for the infection at Cumbum Mettu in Theni district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Medical teams were deployed on the three routes to Kerala — where Nipah cases have been confirmed — from Theni district to screen people coming from the neighbouring State on Wednesday.

The teams, comprising two Health Inspectors each, have been posted at the special medical camps put up at Lower Camp in Kumuli, Cumbum Mettu and Munthal on Bodi Mettu Road.

They have been instructed to check all the vehicles entering Theni district from Kerala. They are checking the body temperature of the people and looking for any symptoms of severe infection.

“Our teams note down the names, addresses and the phone numbers of the travellers. If people have severe infection, their details are passed on to the Health Inspectors of the places where they are going,” Block Medical Officer (Cumbum) P. Murugan said.

The Health Inspectors of the respective areas would follow up their health condition. The teams also provided first-aid with tablets for fever cases. The screening would continue till further orders, he added.

