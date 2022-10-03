Ninth annual book expo starts in Dindigul from October 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The 9th annual book expo is to be held between October 6 and 16 in Dindigul.

Addressing media persons, Collector S. Visakan on Monday said the 11-day fair would be inaugurated by Madras High Court Judge Justice S. Srimathy. It was being jointly organised by the district administration and Dindigul Ilakiya Kalam at the grounds of Dudley Higher Secondary School housing. The expo would have 125 stalls.

A reading campaign titled ‘Dindigul Vasikiradhu’ would be held on the inaugural day at colleges between 11 p.m. and 12 noon, and at government offices between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to encourage reading habit. As many as 25,000 piggy banks would be distributed on October 9 to encourage students to save money to buy books, stated an official release.

The Department of Art and Culture would conduct cultural programmes, while literary personalities had been lined up to participate in the fair.

Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani were expected to participate on the concluding day. They would also award shields to education institutions whose students purchased books worth a total of more than ₹30,000 at the fair.

Stating that there was no entry or parking fee, the Collector requested students and the public to visit the fair and get benefitted. The fair timings were 11 a.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.