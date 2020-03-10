Nine women achievers felicitated at High Court

Madurai

Urging women to take the lead, Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice P.N. Prakash said that it was time for women to take over the world and run it, at the Women’s Day event held on the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court premises on Tuesday.

Nine women achievers, Padma Shri P Chinnapillai, A. Sermathai, Dr. D. Janet Vasantha Kumari, Christianna Singh, Shanthini Arunagiri, Bimla Chandrasekaran, C. Sandia Devi, Kowsalya Karthiga and R. Mohana Priya were felicitated at the event organised by the Women Advocates Association.

Citing an example of women empowerment, Mr. Prakash pointed out to the role played by Liberian women in bringing peace to the then conflict stricken nation. He said that the women of Liberia launched the ‘Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace campaign’ in 2003.

They urged the government to hold peace talks with the rebels. The women were able to bring peace to their nation and this resulted in Ellen Johnson Sirleaf becoming Liberia’s first female President and Africa’s first democratically elected female head of State in 2006, he said.

Justice J. Nisha Banu, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan and Justice M. Dhandapani, senior advocates, advocates and court staff were present. Prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions held as part of the event.

President of WAA Advocate J. Anandhavalli welcomed the gathering, Secretary advocate K.R. Shivashankari proposed a vote of thanks. On Monday, Madras High Court Madurai Bench Advocates Association organised a Siddha camp exclusively for women as part of Women’s Day.