Nine students taken ill after having food at noon meal centre in Sivaganga district

Published - September 27, 2024 08:21 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

At least nine students reportedly fell ill after they had meal at the noon meal centre in S. S. Kottai Government School here on Friday. According to parents and some teachers, about 80 students in the school take meals on the campus. However, nine among them complained of vomiting and fainted. Immediately, they were rushed to the Tirupathur Government Hospital. Parents alleged that the rice used was substandard and they had complained about this to the authorities a week before, but to no avail. S S Kottai police are investigating. Doctors said that the children were stable.

Priest in HR&CE temple held under POCSO Act

A 70-year-old temple priest working in a HR&CE run shrine in Theni district was arrested on charges of POCSO Act. Periakulam police said that following a complaint from parents of two girl children, they investigated the issue. It was found that the priest - Thilakar (70) had attempted to misbehave with the girls by inviting them inside the temple campus. Upon information, when the villagers thronged the temple, the priest had locked himself inside the temple. Police came to the spot and took him to the station and subsequently, based on the confession, they produced him before a JM court, which sent him to judicial custody.

