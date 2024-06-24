ADVERTISEMENT

Nine students of Corporation schools fly to Chennai from Madurai

Published - June 24, 2024 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The students of corporation schools, before boarding their flight to Chennai, at Madurai airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Nine students of Corporation schools in Madurai have been provided with an opportunity to travel in an airplane from Madurai to Chennai on Monday for a one-day trip.  

Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar saw them off at Madurai Airport.  To encourage bright students and to broaden this vision, Madurai Corporation and Rotary Club of Madurai Mid-Town joined hands to send the children by plane to Chennai where they will observe Assembly proceedings and visit a few landmarks.  

The nine students, five girls and four boys of Class VIII and IX, who performed well in their academics were selected for the trip.

