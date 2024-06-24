Nine students of Corporation schools fly to Chennai from Madurai

Nine students of Corporation schools in Madurai have been provided with an opportunity to travel in an airplane from Madurai to Chennai on Monday for a one-day trip.

Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar saw them off at Madurai Airport. To encourage bright students and to broaden this vision, Madurai Corporation and Rotary Club of Madurai Mid-Town joined hands to send the children by plane to Chennai where they will observe Assembly proceedings and visit a few landmarks.

The nine students, five girls and four boys of Class VIII and IX, who performed well in their academics were selected for the trip.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.