ADVERTISEMENT

Nine sovereigns chain snatched at knifepoint at South Kallikulam

Published - June 15, 2024 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person robbed ₹5.40 lakh-worth gold chain from a woman when she was in her house at South Kallikulam in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said the man, after scaling the compound wall around the house of C. Ronica, 34, of South Kallikulam, sprinkled chilli powder on her face around 11 a.m. When Ms. Ronica, whose husband Cyril works in South Sudan, screamed in fear and pain, he threatened her with a knife and snatched away her gold chain weighing nine sovereigns.

 Based on her complaint, Valliyoor police have registered a case.

 In a similar incident last year, a man snatched seven sovereigns of gold chain from a lady teacher, who had come to her mother’s house for celebrating a church festival in the village. Even though CCTV footages were given to police, they could not crack the case. They filed a report before the Judicial Magistrate, Valliyoor that they could not identify and arrest the culprit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Rejecting the police’s submission, the Judicial Magistrate ordered the police to form a special team to solve the chain-snatching case. However, no progress has been made in the case. Against this backdrop, yet another chain snatching has happened in South Kallikulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US