Nine sovereigns chain snatched at knifepoint at South Kallikulam

An unidentified person robbed ₹5.40 lakh-worth gold chain from a woman when she was in her house at South Kallikulam in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

Police said the man, after scaling the compound wall around the house of C. Ronica, 34, of South Kallikulam, sprinkled chilli powder on her face around 11 a.m. When Ms. Ronica, whose husband Cyril works in South Sudan, screamed in fear and pain, he threatened her with a knife and snatched away her gold chain weighing nine sovereigns.

Based on her complaint, Valliyoor police have registered a case.

In a similar incident last year, a man snatched seven sovereigns of gold chain from a lady teacher, who had come to her mother’s house for celebrating a church festival in the village. Even though CCTV footages were given to police, they could not crack the case. They filed a report before the Judicial Magistrate, Valliyoor that they could not identify and arrest the culprit.

Rejecting the police’s submission, the Judicial Magistrate ordered the police to form a special team to solve the chain-snatching case. However, no progress has been made in the case. Against this backdrop, yet another chain snatching has happened in South Kallikulam.