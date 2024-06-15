GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine sovereigns chain snatched at knifepoint at South Kallikulam

Published - June 15, 2024 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person robbed ₹5.40 lakh-worth gold chain from a woman when she was in her house at South Kallikulam in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

 Police said the man, after scaling the compound wall around the house of C. Ronica, 34, of South Kallikulam, sprinkled chilli powder on her face around 11 a.m. When Ms. Ronica, whose husband Cyril works in South Sudan, screamed in fear and pain, he threatened her with a knife and snatched away her gold chain weighing nine sovereigns.

 Based on her complaint, Valliyoor police have registered a case.

 In a similar incident last year, a man snatched seven sovereigns of gold chain from a lady teacher, who had come to her mother’s house for celebrating a church festival in the village. Even though CCTV footages were given to police, they could not crack the case. They filed a report before the Judicial Magistrate, Valliyoor that they could not identify and arrest the culprit.

 Rejecting the police’s submission, the Judicial Magistrate ordered the police to form a special team to solve the chain-snatching case. However, no progress has been made in the case. Against this backdrop, yet another chain snatching has happened in South Kallikulam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.