ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Rameswaram fishermen saved by Sri Lankan Navy return home

July 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The nine Rameswaram fishermen, in distress, picked up by Sri Lankan Navy in the high seas, back at home on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram, in distress, who were picked up by Sri Lankan Navy on June 19 near Neduntheevu, returned home on Thursday.

According to Assistant Director of Fisheries V. Abdul Kadhar Jailani, the fishermen, who were released by a court, were flown to Chennai on Thursday morning. They were brought by road to Rameswaram by officials of Fisheries Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen were sailing on a mechanised boat owned by one Kalaiarasan. The vessel drifted towards the Sri Lankan waters after its engine conked off in the high seas.

Though the Sri Lankan Navy tried to send them back in their boat after repairing it, the boat developed a hole through which water entered into the vessel, rendering sailing impossible.

Later, they were handed over to the local police for their safe custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US