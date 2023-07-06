Nine Rameswaram fishermen saved by Sri Lankan Navy return home

July 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram, in distress, who were picked up by Sri Lankan Navy on June 19 near Neduntheevu, returned home on Thursday.

According to Assistant Director of Fisheries V. Abdul Kadhar Jailani, the fishermen, who were released by a court, were flown to Chennai on Thursday morning. They were brought by road to Rameswaram by officials of Fisheries Department.

The fishermen were sailing on a mechanised boat owned by one Kalaiarasan. The vessel drifted towards the Sri Lankan waters after its engine conked off in the high seas.

Though the Sri Lankan Navy tried to send them back in their boat after repairing it, the boat developed a hole through which water entered into the vessel, rendering sailing impossible.

Later, they were handed over to the local police for their safe custody.