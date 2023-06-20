HamberMenu
Nine Rameswaram fishermen picked up by Sri Lankan Navy, released

After a technical glitch, their mechanised boat got drifted towards Neduntheevu

June 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram were picked up by Sri Lankan Navy personnel after their mechanised boat was found drifting into Sri Lankan waters near Neduntheevu in the early hours of Tuesday. However, the fishermen were released later in the day.

Police sources here said the boat had put out to sea from Rameswaram fishing harbour on Monday. Its engine developed a snag in the night and the boat started drifting towards Sri Lankan waters.

A Sri Lankan naval ship, which was on a routine patrol, found the boat near Nendutheevu. The nine fishermen were picked up and taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Base for questioning, the police said.

However, later in the afternoon, all the fishermen were released by the Sri Lankan Navy, according to Deputy Director of Fisheries (Ramanathapuram) E. Kathavarayan. “Since, the fishermen had not crossed the international maritime boundary intentionally, the Sri Lankan Navy did not arrest them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the attempt by the released fishermen to come back home in the boat after setting right the glitch failed in the evening. Mr. Kathavarayan said the hull of their boat was damaged and water entered the boat. Hence, the fishermen were taken back to Neduntheevu, he added.

