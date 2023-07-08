Nine quadrants, 183 antiquities unearthed so far in ninth phase of excavations in Keeladi

July 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of nine quadrants have been excavated and 183 antiquities have been discovered so far in the ninth phase of the archaeological excavations at Keeladi in Sivaganga district. The ninth phase of the excavations commenced on April 6.

According to the status report, the antiquities that have been discovered so far in the ninth phase includes gold ornament, finely shaped terracotta animal figurines, terracotta spindle whorls, gamesman, hopscotch, glass beads, antimony rod, copper needle, bone points and iron nails. From different stratified deposits, charcoal and bone samples were collected for scientific analysis.

The report said that initially four quadrants were excavated. At a depth of 35 cm, a compact, rammed floor built with clay and lime mixture was discovered. The thickness of the floor was 3 cm to 6 cm. Below the floor, thousands of potsherds made of black-and-red ware, red slipped ware and red ware were unearthed.

Perforated ware, white painted ware, russet coated ware and rouletted ware potsherds were also unearthed beneath the floor. When these potsherds were analysed, hundreds of graffiti marks like fish, ladder, geometric and non-geometric symbols were identified, the report said.

In the fourth phase at Konthagai, which is part of the Keeladi cluster, a trench measuring 10 x 10 m was excavated and a total number of 17 burial urns were unearthed at three different strata, the status report said.

On April 6, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the ninth phase of the archaeological excavations at Keeladi, through video conference. The ninth phase will go on till September 2023.

The ninth phase commenced on the eastern side of the spot where the eight phase of the archaeological excavations was carried out. According to the officials of the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, over 1,200 artefacts had been unearthed in the eighth phase of the archaeological excavations.

