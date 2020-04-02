Coronavirus | Nine new positive cases in Madurai

Six persons from Melur and three from Elumalai in the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The infected persons, all middle-aged men, attended the religious conclave held at Nizamuddin in Delhi on March 9 and 10.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that a containment plan involving closing of streets had been prepared.

In Melur, 2,714 houses, where 10,448 people live, came in the containment zone. The Collector said that all households would be screened every day. “On Wednesday, nine persons reported mild cough which cannot yet be classified as COVID-19. Medical officers in the area have prescribed medication for now. Based on the severity of their condition over the next few days, a decision on isolating them will be taken,” he said.

The area which has been declared containment zone in Elumalai is densely populated with 32,828 people living in 7,957 houses around a mosque.

Now, a total of 14 people, including three from the family of the first COVID-19 fatality in Tamil Nadu, are at the isolation ward of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after they tested positive. One other person, who has been infected, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The Collector said that tests were conducted on three others from Tirumangalam area, but they tested negative. “We have put in place a containment plan there as well,” he added.