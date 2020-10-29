Nine new polling stations in Dindigul district: Collector

She presided over a consultative meeting in which representatives from recognised political parties participated

District Collector M. Vijayalakshmi on Thursday said that there would be nine new polling stations added to the Assembly Constituencies in the district, taking the tally from 2094 to 2103 polling stations.

Presiding over a consultative meeting in which representatives from recognised political parties were present at the Collectorate,she said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a review conducted on the stability of the existing polling stations across the seven Assembly Constituencies in the district showed that 81 buildings had to be changed from the present premises.

Likewise, 64 polling stations had to be changed, 57 polling stations had to be relocated, re-arrangement of sections had to be carried out in seven polling stations. Thus, from the existing 2094 polling stations, nine more new polling stations had to be added.

As for the inclusion, addition, deletion and changes in the voter list, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said that persons attaining 18 years as on 1.1.2021 can register their names in the voter list.

Beginning from Nov 16 to Dec 15, public can approach the polling stations in their locality or visit the nearest office of the Tahsildar or the Municipal office and submit the applications in appropriate forms. After enumeration, the names would be included in the list, she clarified.

Registration can also be done through the ECI website and for any clarifications, the residents can call tollfree number 1950 on working days, wherein the staff will clear doubts with regard to filling up the forms/submissions et. al., she said.

While the revised voter list would be available for public view from Nov 16, she said that eligible people can register and incorporate suitable changes from now onwards. The exercise would be conducted till December 15.

The final voter list would be released on January 20, 2021, she said and appealed to the political party representatives also to ensure that eligible persons have registered in the list within the prescribed dates.

District Revenue Officer R. Govindaraju, PA (general) T Sivasubramanian and among other officers from the Election department participated in the meeting.